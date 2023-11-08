Trump in Hialeah: Biden, Dems 'Sucking the Life and Blood' Out of US

Warning of President Joe Biden and "radical left Democrats" moving America away from democracy toward socialism, former President Donald Trump spoke in terms well understood by his supporters in the Cuban community of Hialeah, Florida.

"What they've done is so terrible in the last three years with respect to Cuba," Trump told the thousands who gathered to show support at a rally in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "We had it just where we wanted it. It was all set to go and they blew it. They blew it so badly.

"Just like the Cuban regime, the Biden regime is trying to put their political opponents in jail, shutting down free speech, taking bribes and kickbacks to enrich themselves and their very spoiled children — my children aren't so spoiled, are they? — rigging and cheating in elections, using the fake news media to cover up their colossal incompetence and stupidity.

"What they're doing, what they've done to our country — nobody can even believe it."

Trump warned Catholics and evangelical voters they would be "fools" to vote for Biden or what he called the religious-persecuting Democrats.

"If you do that, you're fools," he continued. "What they're doing is unthinkable, but we're here tonight to declare that Crooked Joe Biden's banana republic ends on Nov. 5, 2024."

Trump began with a rebuke with this political and "political warfare" attacks on him, his family, his business, and his reputation.

"They put you, me, my family, and our country through hell," he said. "But in the end, they will fail, and we will win because we will never stop fighting to save the America we love."

Trump hailed his supporters for delivering big victories in 2016 and 2020 in South Florida and for conservatism in locales that used to be under Democratic control.

"You stood up and smashed the grip of the globalists, the warmongers, the open-borders lobby, the outsourcers, and all of the liars and leeches who had been sucking the life and blood right out of our country for years and years," Trump said. "And for four great years we dealt the radical-left maniacs and special interests one historic defeat after another, because we put America first.

"It's very simple. They weren't too happy about it either, were they?"

Trump was joined by mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal and comedian Roseanne Barr, who led the crowd in a profane chant and called him a "MAGA-dor," playing off his "Make America Great Again" slogan.

People showed up in red, white, and blue clothes with MAGA hats and Trump 2024 flags. Some also carried the flag of Israel.

Dozens of supporters lined up earlier to get a copy of Trump's photobook "Our Journey Together" signed by the former president's son Donald Trump Jr.

Some speakers addressed the crowd in Spanish and English.

"I go to all Trump events," said Paul Rodriguez, a Cuban American voter who wore a T-shirt bearing Trump's mug shot. "I hope common sense returns to America. Donald Trump speaks for us, while Democrats do it for corporations and other countries."

He rejected being onstage with his GOP rivals, but Donald Trump got some good debate night news.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar Trump from the 2024 primary ballot under a constitutional provision that forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

