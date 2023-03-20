Rep. Lesko to Newsmax: Trump Indictment, 'Totally Political'

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., decried on Newsmax that the indictment against former President Donald Trump is a "totally political" take from the playbook that stretches back to 2016 when Hillary Clinton's campaign made up stories about Russian collusion, which the FBI later concluded held "no such links."

"I was on Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, so I saw firsthand how the Democrats and the Clinton campaign made up — just made up — this whole Russian collusion stuff," Lesko told "Spicer & Co."

"And you know, there was bad actors in the FBI, and so-" The congresswoman paused for a sec before launching into a diatribe, "They've been going after him for years! And so to have this liberal DA who's soft on crime for real criminals but then go after President Trump after the FEC refused to even follow through on the complaint, it's just ridiculous. It's totally political. They just can't get over Donald Trump. They hate him so much that they keep going after him. And so, you know, it's like more of the same. It's a sad state of affairs."

