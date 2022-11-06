N.H. Hopeful Bolduc to Newsmax: Will Serve as 'Outsider' in Senate

Retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, New Hampshire's GOP Senate candidate, told Newsmax Sunday that a decision by the Senate's GOP campaign arm to pull money from his advertising proves he's an "outsider" who is "not bought and paid for."

"I'm not going to go down to Washington, D.C., and pledge my allegiance to any particular leader or any particular party," Bolduc said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," "I'm going to work for the Granite State."

He is challenging Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, and on Sunday accused her of voting for President Joe Biden's "failed policies 100% of the time" and by 96% of the time for Democrats. "Granite Staters are hurting," Bolduc said, noting that even though there has been unseasonably warm weather in recent weeks, winter is still coming.

"We're going to have rolling blackouts with natural gas shortages, diesel shortages, and it's all because she has voted the wrong way against Granite Staters and for special interests and lobbyists," said Bolduc. "She [Hassan] voted to get rid of the XL pipeline. I'll vote to bring it back. She voted to turn off the spigot and to stop fracking and drilling on federal lands. She's also done nothing to stop out-of-control spending."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!