N.H. GOP Senate Candidate Bolduc to Newsmax: Hassan 'Inaccurate' on Economy

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, the GOP nominee in the U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire, told Newsmax on Friday, comments from his rival, incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, blaming the troubled economy on the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are "completely inaccurate."

"The American Rescue Plan and the $4 trillion that the administration has printed is probably responsible for 8.2% inflation," Bolduc said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "When Joe Biden came into office, we were on the back nine of the pandemic. We were not in the middle of the pandemic like she said."

Thursday night, during a social media question-and-answer session with Hassan presented by New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR, Hassan was asked if the government played a role in inflation. She answered that during the height of the pandemic, the government needed to be sure that it was helping small businesses stay open, but that economists say that getting "long-term drivers" of inflation related to "the pandemic and the war" under control is the key to controlling matters.

"It just shows how out of touch she is with the real problems facing Granite Staters, the looming recession, the high prices," said Bolduc. "People are making choices between heating and eating, and she makes no connection between her actions and her votes, voting 100% of the time with Joe Biden and 90% of the time with the party and with Chuck Schumer. She has voted consistently to hurt Granite Staters."

Further, he said people in New Hampshire know the opioid crisis, high crime, illicit weapons trafficking, and more come from "bad immigration policy and the open border."

The polling gap has narrowed between Hassan and Bolduc, with Hassan holding a 5.4-point lead, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Bolduc said the numbers are changing because people are seeing him out campaigning on a grassroots level, rather than through Zoom calls as Hassan has done.

"I'm not sure how that works," he said. "She did a Zoom call with the VA in Vermont, and she just did a Zoom call yesterday with some supporters where she took no questions. I'm out there on the ground every single day in an average of five events, and Newsmax will see this next week when they come to follow me around for a day."

He also noted that while he has the endorsement of former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, Hassan has endorsements from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and that "matters significantly" with New Hampshire voters.

"It shows that Don Bolduc is somebody who can work with people across the political spectrum and that we don't have to agree on everything," he said. "But we have to agree on the important things, the economy, out-of-control spending, and the safety and security of Americans, particularly our livelihood today, which she [Hassan] has hurt significantly."

Bolduc also accused Hassan of "mortgaging the future of our children and grandchildren" by supporting the Centers for Disease Control's vote "by 15 unelected bureaucrats" allowing children aged six months and older to get a COVID vaccine.

"That's terrible and she supports that, and I do not," Bolduc said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!