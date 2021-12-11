Rep. Don Bacon to Newsmax: Biden Admin's Dodges on Issues Sickening

The spinning and dodging of responsibility that comes from the Biden administration and Washington's Democrats are sickening, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Take Afghanistan, for example, all the things that were said that were falsehoods," Bacon told "America Right Now." "I mean, they promised to get every American out, all the interpreters out, that the government would be there for at least two years. It was just one inaccuracy or lie after another."

The same thing is being done with the U.S. energy situation and inflation, but Americans are seeing through that, according to Bacon, and that is why Biden's poll numbers are sitting at around 41% as his first year in office comes to an end.

There were thoughts the passage of the infrastructure bill would help Biden, and it didn't help his ratings, added Bacon, who maintains he voted for the measure because he believed it was right for the nation.

"We haven't invested in infrastructure in about 40 years and we're falling behind," Bacon said. "We spend about 2% of our GDP on infrastructure. Canada spends 4%, Europe 5%, and China 9%."

The infrastructure bill has national security implications, Bacon continued to host Tom Basile.

"You've got to invest in infrastructure," said Bacon, adding the bill was not a bill that came from President Joe Biden, but instead had been created by equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also had "zero input" into the infrastructure bill, according to Bacon.

The congressman also discussed the escalating situation between Ukraine, denouncing Biden for being weak on the subject.

"Joe Biden right now embodies the opposite of Teddy Roosevelt, speaking loudly and carrying a little stick," Bacon said. "He's done that for decades. When it comes to Russia, he talks a big story, but in reality, the policies have been weakening – the pipeline in Europe he approved while canceling ours."

Foreign leaders, though are looking at what happened in Afghanistan and are testing Biden, and the United States' eastern European allies are gravely concerned, Bacon continued.

"They're enraged by the fact that the president wants them to meet with Russia," Bacon said. "President Biden is being tested right now, big time, depending on how he handles this Ukraine situation. You're gonna see Taiwan next. And maybe the Baltics in Georgia."

Bacon said if he were in the White House, he would be making sure Ukraine was getting the air defense and anti-tank weapons it needs to protect itself.

"I would be getting weapons there fast," Bacon said. "Then we have got to unify the world and demand that Russia lived by the world's norms. It can't just be the United States. We have got to get NATO and the rest of the world focused on Putin and what he's doing."

