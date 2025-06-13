Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: US Troops Need to Be on Alert

U.S. military forces overseas could be targeted by Iran and its proxies following Israel's devastating airstrikes, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Friday.

Bacon appeared on "Newsline" after Israel's barrage of airstrikes took out Iran's top military officers and scientists and hit nuclear and missile sites.

Host Bianca de la Garza asked Bacon, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, whether Iran would be bold enough to attack American troops directly after President Donald Trump said the U.S. supported Israel's missile attack.

"We can't rule it out," Bacon said. "When I was in Iraq, I served four deployments, the Iranian backed militias that were funded, armed and trained by Iran, they killed 609 Americans during our time in Iraq."

"Also, they attacked us in Saudi Arabia at Khobar Towers. They were behind the Beirut barracks bombing that killed several hundred Marines. So it's always possible."

Bacon, however, added that he thought such attacks on U.S. personnel were "unlikely."

"They are very weakened. I think they're intimidated. Of course, they're a bit cornered," he said of the Iranians. "You don't really know what an irrational person that's backed into a corner, how they're going to act.

"But I think it would be not wise for them to widen this war with America or to go after Israel more than what they have," added Bacon.

