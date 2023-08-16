×
Tags: don bacon | china | email | hack | opposition | taiwan | uyghurs

Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: China Hack Over Stance on Taiwan, Uyghurs

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 01:02 PM EDT

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he believes China hacked his emails because of his opposition to the country's treatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Taiwan.

Bacon announced earlier this week that he was warned by the FBI that his email account had been compromised by Chinese spies and that the Chinese Communist Party had access to his emails for about one month.

The Nebraska Republican said on "National Report" that "the FBI cyber team … told me that I had indeed been hacked by Chinese communist government organizations from 15 May to 16 June. And happened through a software vulnerability in Microsoft … I didn't push on a bad link or anything like that."

He added that the FBI "said that there were others that were also hacked" but "they didn't specify who."

Bacon went on to say that "I've been an adversary of the [Chinese] communist government for how they're treating the Uyghurs [and] Taiwan, and I believe it's standing by Taiwan and also the Tibetans … that's probably the reason why they hacked into my account."

When asked what they were looking for in his emails, Bacon said, "No doubt they were doing this to seek embarrassing emails, whether it's maybe I was doing something wrong or what. They were fishing."

He added that if "they found something tangible, I'm sure it would have been leaked to various media sources" or "released in some manner" by now.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker is a freelance writer for Newsmax with 10 years of experience in journalism.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


