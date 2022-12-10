Cardinal Dolan to Newsmax: 'I Am Not Paranoid' About Censorship

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York City, told Newsmax Saturday that while he is "probably" being censored on social media due to his beliefs, he is not "paranoid" about his posts on outlets like Twitter being suppressed.

"I probably am [being censored]," Dolan said during "Wake Up America" Saturday. “I'm not as savvy about all this; but, yeah, I am not paranoid [about it]."

Dolan was responding to a question about revelations that former executives at Twitter apparently were working with government agencies to suppress and, in some cases, remove conservative opinions from the platform.

The revelations came as new owner Elon Musk released internal documents and communications that pointed to the practice during the past several years, including the removal of former President Donald Trump's account while he was still in office.

While Dolan is not as concerned about social media, he said he is concerned about the way media depicts people of faith.

"What I really worry about is this tendency out there to caricature people of faith," he said. "'We're backwards; we're superstitious; we're bigots; we're trying to jam stuff down people's faith. There's nothing more freeing or liberating than religious faith. There's nothing more noble than the dignity of the human person in the sacredness of human life than religious belief. [I would wish that] the caricature out there, would be to eradicate that, and to reduce that. I do worry about that very, very much."

One way he is hoping to counter that narrative is through an online news publication concentrating on "good news."

"We're doing it with the Good Newsroom Project," he said. "We're trying to show the good news: the message that God has told us about His love for the world, His desire to be in deep friendship with this, His desire to bring us home to Him for all eternity where we'll live happily."

Dolan said the current Advent season, during which Christians prepare for Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, is a perfect time for people to reflect on the all the "bad news" in the world, nation, community and even within each person to really be able to accept the good news faith presents.

"Advent is always that time where we kind of say, 'There's bad news out there,'" he said. "I guess the major affliction in the world today is that we've forgotten about God. We kind of feel that we can get along just fine without him."

