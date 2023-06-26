×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | johnson | hunter biden | plea | deal

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Given DOJ Corruption, How Can Judge Rule on Hunter

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 08:47 PM EDT

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson questioned on Newsmax, said given that the Department of Justice was aware of Hunter Biden's laptop nearly a year before the 2020 election, how could they select this "sweetheart deal" for him.

Johnson explains to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that in August of 2020 — at a time when the Department of Justice had already confirmed the contents of Hunter's laptop —  the DOJ accused the senator of being the "target of Russian disinformation." Johnson goes on to note, "I don't see how a judge ruling on this sweetheart plea agreement can bless it now that all this corruption of the Department of Justice and corruption investigation is becoming known now."

On Thursday, IRS whistleblowers revealed that the FBI verified the contents of Hunter's laptop in November of 2019 — a full year before the election. 

According to the Washington Examiner, Hunter agreed to plead guilty to charges related to tax crimes and the unlawful purchase of a firearm. Additionally the IRS whistleblower made allegations of politicization within the Justice Department's investigation. These included claims that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss had requested special counsel status from the DOJ and had attempted to file charges in California and Washington D.C., but had been denied multiple times.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson questioned on Newsmax, said given that the Department of Justice was aware of Hunter Biden's laptop nearly a year before the 2020 election, how could they select this "sweetheart deal" for him.
doj, johnson, hunter biden, plea, deal
256
2023-47-26
Monday, 26 June 2023 08:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved