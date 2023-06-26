Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Given DOJ Corruption, How Can Judge Rule on Hunter

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson questioned on Newsmax, said given that the Department of Justice was aware of Hunter Biden's laptop nearly a year before the 2020 election, how could they select this "sweetheart deal" for him.

Johnson explains to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that in August of 2020 — at a time when the Department of Justice had already confirmed the contents of Hunter's laptop — the DOJ accused the senator of being the "target of Russian disinformation." Johnson goes on to note, "I don't see how a judge ruling on this sweetheart plea agreement can bless it now that all this corruption of the Department of Justice and corruption investigation is becoming known now."

On Thursday, IRS whistleblowers revealed that the FBI verified the contents of Hunter's laptop in November of 2019 — a full year before the election.

According to the Washington Examiner, Hunter agreed to plead guilty to charges related to tax crimes and the unlawful purchase of a firearm. Additionally the IRS whistleblower made allegations of politicization within the Justice Department's investigation. These included claims that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss had requested special counsel status from the DOJ and had attempted to file charges in California and Washington D.C., but had been denied multiple times.

