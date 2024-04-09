×
Tags: doj | joe biden | robert hur | investigation | evidence | kelly armstrong

Rep. Armstrong to Newsmax: DOJ Running Out Clock on Biden Inquiry

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 09:36 PM EDT

The Department of Justice is withholding evidence and trying to hamstring the House investigation into President Joe Biden's alleged pay-for-play schemes, North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The evidence in question, Reuters reported Tuesday, is the audio recordings of Biden that were a part of special counsel Robert Hur's investigation. House Republicans have threatened to hold U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt unless the DOJ hands over all the records they seek.

Armstrong, speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," said in response, "If I hear one more DOJ official talk about, like, 'in order to conduct an investigation, you have to walk uphill to and from school in order to conduct it,' I think I'm just going to throw up a little."

"They have all the tools in their toolbox to do these things. And I want to know if the transcript matches the audio. And I think the American people do as well," he added.

With regard to the DOJ withholding evidence, Armstrong argued that the American people are entitled to hear the audio from Biden, as well as any other evidence because they — as taxpayers — paid for the investigation.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

