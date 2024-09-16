DiGenova to Newsmax: DOJ and FBI Actions Are Inflaming the Public

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova has accused the Department of Justice and FBI of stoking public outrage through their handling of high-profile investigations, particularly in their treatment of former President Donald Trump, suggesting their actions may have contributed to multiple assassination attempts targeting Trump.

DiGenova expressed strong criticism of both agencies during an interview on Newsmax's "American Agenda," suggesting that the recent actions of top government officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, have exacerbated public outrage. He specifically referenced the execution of a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, describing it as unprecedented and inflammatory.

"Christopher Wray's execution of a search warrant at the home of a former president is designed to inflame the public," he said.

DiGenova further alleged that the FBI manipulated evidence during the search of Mar-a-Lago. "The FBI created false evidence at that scene," he claimed. "They put down the classified document cover sheets, which were never there. They created false evidence for the American people to inflame them."

"The rhetoric of the president, the vice president, the majority leader in the Senate, the minority leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, is [also] designed to attack the former president," he added.

The discussion came in the wake of an apparent second assassination attempt on Trump. On Sunday, a man identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested in a nearby county after fleeing Trump's West Palm Beach golf course. According to NBC News, Routh, a convicted felon, was found hiding in bushes with a semi-automatic rifle, aiming at the former president from a distance of 300 to 400 yards.

Routh was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

DiGenova's remarks suggested that the terse political climate and perceived targeting of Trump by federal agencies may have contributed to the motivations behind such violent actions.

DiGenova called for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to intervene, asserting that the DOJ could not be trusted to handle the case impartially. "As far as I'm concerned, Gov. DeSantis should go forward immediately," he said, referring to the need for a state-level investigation into the attempted assassination. "It happened in Florida. They have gun laws in Florida. All of that stuff can be used against this guy if the FBI and DOJ screw up the prosecution."

Drawing on his experience as a former U.S. attorney who was involved in the investigation of John Hinckley's attempt to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, diGenova expressed disappointment with the current state of the DOJ and FBI, especially under the leadership of Garland and Wray.

"It pains me... but we can no longer trust the FBI and the Department of Justice under Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray," he said.

