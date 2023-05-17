Alina Habba to Newsmax: 'Prudent' for DOJ to Probe Itself

Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, told Newsmax that following the revelations — and with consideration of the actors involved — in the Durham Report, the "prudent" thing to do going forward would be for the Department of Justice to probe itself for criminal charges.

Habba, appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," said regarding the DOJ bringing a criminal lawsuit against itself, "I think that it would be the prudent thing to do."

"They say they've taken corrective measures," Habba continued, "but I don't think those measures do much for the American public's faith in our system. And I think that we're all concerned that it's broken.

"So there needs to be criminal prosecution — persecution — just, frankly, like they do to anybody else. And now we have factual basis."

Habba went on to describe the Durham Report as a "beautiful package," adding, "This package now needs to be taken up by prosecutors. They need to do a deep investigation. They cannot allow this to go unturned and uncorrected."

In September of 2021, journalist Matt Taibbi reported: "Russiagate was a daisy-chain of deceptions. The Clinton campaign systematically planted phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa [Russia's Alfa bank] business, the pee tape/blackmail tale, and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit.

"The FBI went along with the fiction that inquiries launched on these matters did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign; and a parade of news media figures were culpable either as dupes or witting participants in these frauds, which in the case of the Alfa stunt was executed in a 'hurry' to affect a presidential election."

"These people didn't just keep quiet about that fact, but actively lied to the public about it. The deception went all the way up to Hillary Clinton herself, who tweeted about the original report from [Franklin] Foer in Slate," Taibbi added.

Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016, tweeted on Oct. 31, 2016: "Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank."

