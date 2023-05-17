×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | durham report | investigate | habba

Alina Habba to Newsmax: 'Prudent' for DOJ to Probe Itself

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 10:08 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, told Newsmax that following the revelations — and with consideration of the actors involved — in the Durham Report, the "prudent" thing to do going forward would be for the Department of Justice to probe itself for criminal charges.

Habba, appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," said regarding the DOJ bringing a criminal lawsuit against itself, "I think that it would be the prudent thing to do."

"They say they've taken corrective measures," Habba continued, "but I don't think those measures do much for the American public's faith in our system. And I think that we're all concerned that it's broken.

"So there needs to be criminal prosecution — persecution — just, frankly, like they do to anybody else. And now we have factual basis."

Habba went on to describe the Durham Report as a "beautiful package," adding, "This package now needs to be taken up by prosecutors. They need to do a deep investigation. They cannot allow this to go unturned and uncorrected."

In September of 2021, journalist Matt Taibbi reported: "Russiagate was a daisy-chain of deceptions. The Clinton campaign systematically planted phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa [Russia's Alfa bank] business, the pee tape/blackmail tale, and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit.

"The FBI went along with the fiction that inquiries launched on these matters did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign; and a parade of news media figures were culpable either as dupes or witting participants in these frauds, which in the case of the Alfa stunt was executed in a 'hurry' to affect a presidential election."

"These people didn't just keep quiet about that fact, but actively lied to the public about it. The deception went all the way up to Hillary Clinton herself, who tweeted about the original report from [Franklin] Foer in Slate," Taibbi added.

Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016, tweeted on Oct. 31, 2016: "Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, told Newsmax that following the revelations and with consideration of the actors involved in the Durham Report, the "prudent" thing to do going forward would be for the Department of Justice to probe itself.
doj, durham report, investigate, habba
387
2023-08-17
Wednesday, 17 May 2023 10:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved