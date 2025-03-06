Rep. McClintock to Newsmax: 'In DOGE We Trust'

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Newsmax Thursday he can't believe Democrats can not get behind the government wanting to curb waste and fraud through the Department of Government Efficiency.

"You would think that outright waste and fraud would be something that they would be very much opposed to as well," McClintock said on "Newsline." "We might argue over where the savings should go, but we should all be able to agree that outright fraud shouldn't be tolerated."

Tech CEO and DOGE adviser Elon Musk told House Republicans that DOGE identified 3,095 Small Business Association loans that were issued to borrowers who had Social Security records reporting their age as over 115, McClintock said.

"Now, we know the oldest American is 114, so it's a pretty good presumption they're all dead," McClintock said. "$300 million has been loaned out to these over 115-year-old people. And this might surprise you, but not a single penny has been repaid. It sort of gives new meaning to the word deadbeat."

McClintock said he believes DOGE will help avert a government shutdown.

"I have sworn off continuing resolutions many times in the past," McClintock said. "But one very important thing has changed. In DOGE we trust. The continuing resolution gives the president enormous flexibility in applying funds and would enhance their efforts to rearrange priorities and to start clawing back these outrageous fraudulent payments."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com