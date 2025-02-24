Rep. Comer to Newsmax: DOGE Only Scratching Surface

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency commission is only scratching the surface of government waste fraud and abuse.

"I don't think that we can even imagine how much more there is," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Every government agency, every division, every branch of every cabinet in this government has been unaudited. There has been virtually no oversight provided.

"And I think we've got a bureaucracy that, under a weak president, has run wild with our tax dollars. So I applaud Elon Musk and DOGE and what they've uncovered thus far," he said.

"But they have just scratched the surface. Every agency needs a thorough auditing."

