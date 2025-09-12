WATCH TV LIVE

'Flip It Red' to Air Sunday at 9 p.m. on Newsmax

Friday, 12 September 2025 09:38 AM EDT

Trudging through the mountains, valleys, cities, and towns of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, “Flip It Red: Scott Presler’s Mission” airing on Newsmax at 9 p.m. ET Sunday follows the charismatic conservative’s attempt to turn the Mid-Atlantic states red for the Republican Party.

Known for his pivotal role in flipping Pennsylvania for Donald Trump in 2024 by increasing the state’s voter registration, including the Amish community there, Presler has become a political powerhouse.

     When to Watch:
       9 p.m. ET Flip It Red: Scott Presler's Mission
       Sunday on Newsmax Find It Here

Through his non-profit Early Vote Action, he’s igniting a grassroots revolution with a county-to-county crusade meant to unite diverse communities from Amish farmers to union workers. Presler’s current commission includes door-to-door campaigns, voter registration drives, and volunteer training sessions. 

“This isn’t just a show; it’s a movement to, ‘Make America Great Again!’ ‘Flip It Red: Scott Presler’s Mission’ is set to inspire, energize, and redefine political reality TV,” producer and director Brian Bowen said about the program.

Presler’s movement includes his efforts to get New Jersey Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli elected as the state’s next governor.

It also promotes the fact that Pennsylvania voters have the chance to vote “No Retention” for statewide Pennsylvania Democratic Supreme Court judges Christine Donohue, David Wecht, and Kevin Dougherty.

In a retention election, voters have the choice to not keep those who are currently in their positions.

Additionally, the series shows how Presler has embraced the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, which has helped him lose 40 pounds. Now he’s walking across the state of Pennsylvania registering voters.

He’s also branched out to work with the California GOP to collect a million signatures to get voter ID on the ballot in that state.

“Flip It Red: Scott Presler’s Mission” is set to show every exciting moment of Presler’s journey as he bridges the grassroots and the GOP establishment by outregistering Democrats and rallying Republican voters to show up for every election.

Presler knows it’s a numbers game and, through his laser-focused strategies, he’s determined to come out on top.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


