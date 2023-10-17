×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doanld trump | raid | mar-a-lago | mike pence | doj | fbi | jan. 6

Pence: Raid of Trump Home 'Gross Overreach'

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 10:56 PM EDT

The raid of former President Donald Trump was a "gross overreach" by the Department of Justice, says GOP presidential contender Mike Pence.

"When the FBI raided the home of a former president of the United States, I was among the first to denounce that," Pence said Tuesday during a town hall appearance on Newsmax.

"I was I was on the Judiciary Committee for many years. I understand how the Justice Department is supposed to work, and there had to be about a dozen different ways to resolve the issue of classified documents in the in the president's residence," he added.

"I had dealings with that on my own after we did a voluntary search of our residences, and so it seemed, to me, to be a gross overreach."

The FBI last year searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.

This past June he was indicted on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Pence said he also thought issues around Trump's "conduct and actions on" Jan. 6 "and leading up to that day" would be left to the judgment of the American people and not be brought into the courts of this country.

"I'll trust the people of Iowa, the people of New Hampshire, the people of this country to sort out the qualifications and the merits of all of us as candidates, and so I know the former president very well – we haven't talked in a while, but we used to talk and work together every day for the better part of five years. … "I know that he can defend himself in court, and I'm sure he'll continue to but, look, I would like to see these issues resolved by voters, by the American people, and if I'm president of the United States, I promise you we're going to clean the house of the entire top floor of the Justice Department on day one, and we're going to install not just an attorney general and a director of FBI, but men and women of integrity at the highest levels of the Justice Department, who, people on both sides of the aisle, will recognize are committed to the application and enforcement of the law without fear or favor or partisanship."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The raid of former President Donald Trump was a "gross overreach" by the Department of Justice, says GOP presidential contender Mike Pence.
doanld trump, raid, mar-a-lago, mike pence, doj, fbi, jan. 6, classified documents
457
2023-56-17
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 10:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved