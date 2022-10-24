Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: 'Will Finish Strong' in Michigan Gov Race

Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon told Newsmax Monday that she "will finish strong," and win her race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

"I knew this was an important race for the state of Michigan," Dixon said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling: The Balance" Monday.

"We are going out in the next 15 days, and we are going to be pushing strong and finishing strong."

Dixon says she is a businesswoman who worked in the steel industry before battling breast cancer and surviving the disease.

The mother of four then turned to conservative media activism, founding Lumen News, a pro-American morning news programs for grade school students.

She entered the race against Whitmer in 2021, campaigning against the lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions Whitmer put in place. She has been traveling the state and talking to voters, campaigning to rebuild and grow the state’s economy, stopping the indoctrination of school children, empowering parents in education, expanding school choice, enacting election reforms, and protecting second amendment rights.

As of Monday, Real Clear Politics has called the race a "toss-up" with Dixon the likely winner, picking up the Michigan statehouse for the Republicans.

"We are talking to actual people," Dixon said. "We are talking to moms and dads. We are going out and having rallies, we are listening to what people have to say."

Dixon said that is a "huge difference" from the Democrats who she said, "are telling you how you should feel."

She said that people are struggling to purchase groceries and pay the bills, despite Democrats like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., telling them inflation and higher costs are not a problem.

"We are hearing from people across the state of Michigan," she said. "People who lost their livelihoods because this governor shut them down [during the pandemic]."

Dixon said Whitmer has "weaponized" big government against the people and businesses in the state and is raising taxes on the people, vetoing "every opportunity" she has had to lower them.

"We are finding out what people really need," Dixon said. "Interestingly, in Michigan, parents are really mad about education. They are mad that their kids are so far behind. They are mad about the sex and gender in schools."

She said the anger is bipartisan and goes across party lines because parents want to put their kids first.

"We are seeing people cross over from the Democrat Party," she said. "People are seeing this 'woke' stuff, and are done with it."

