Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Manhattan D.A.'s Office in 'Chaos,' Staffers 'Outraged'

Investigators and staffers of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office are "outraged" at the political weaponization of justice in seeking an indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik on Newsmax.

"I hear the office is in chaos, as there are a number of people that don't want this to happen, don't believe it should happen," Kerik told Saturday's "The Count."

"And keep in mind: They now work for a guy on his first day in office, Alvin Bragg on his first day in office, put out a memo that said they should stop charging people with resisting arrest — they should downgrade robberies with weapons."

While violent crime, destruction, and theft rage on the streets in New York City, Bragg has brazenly issued a memo to reduce prosecution on those criminals while he is searching for a crime to charge Trump, stretching the law in his attempt, according to Kerik.

"He's taking what is a proposed supposed misdemeanor and trying to enhance it into a felony to charge former president," Kerik told host Lidia Curanaj. "It's completely absurd, and I think the cops and the investigators that work for the Manhattan D.A.'s office, they're outraged."

Kerik's remarks echo a pair of tweets earlier Saturday, as Trump broke the news he hears he could be arrested for a trumped-up charge stemming from his hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels years ago.

"I've heard… A Trump indictment by @ManhattanDA may reveal a dozen staffers that will out his political bias behind this persecution! #EnoughlsEnough #ThirldWorldNation #PoliticalPersecution," Kerik tweeted Saturday morning.

Kerik, as he noted on Newsmax, said law enforcement officials should be wary of breaking the law under an order to enforce a so-called law Bragg is working up against Trump.

"At some point, local, state, and federal law enforcement officers need to stand up and walk out, if they're forced to engage in illegal political persecutions!" Kerik tweeted. "You cannot break the law to enforce it, and that is exactly what @ManhattanDA is doing."

Also, Kerik noted, he was with former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani when the two took the Hunter Biden laptop to the local Delaware authorities for evidence of child endangerment. Instead of investigating that — as directed under state and local law, the local authorities passed the buck to the Biden administration FBI, which has subsequently buried it, Kerik lamented.

"This is insane; yet they're targeting President Trump, persecuting him, for nonsense," Kerik concluded.

