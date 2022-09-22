Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Bill Designed to Fix Bail Flaws

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax that the bail reform legislation he introduced Wednesday aims to fix communication issues related with district attorneys' offices and judges a year after an early career prosecutor recommended $1,000 bail for the now notorious Darrell Brooks.

Brooks was allowed to be released on $1,000 cash bail just over two weeks before he allegedly killed six people and wounded more than 60 by plowing an SUV through a holiday parade in November in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Fitzgerald also said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers "could and does have the ability to fire" Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm as, "this is not his first misstep when it comes to bail."

Brooks, 39, was released on $1,000 bail before the attack after allegedly running over his ex-girlfriend's foot with the same SUV. At the time of that alleged crime, Brooks had been released on $500 bail for shooting a firearm at two people.

"I wish the governor would have done that and I think many residents of Wisconsin feel the same way," Fitzgerald said Thursday during an appearance on "National Report."

Fitzgerald's bill, the Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act, would punish jurisdictions that have eliminated or restricted use of monetary bail systems.

"There are dollars, there are revenues that make their ways to municipalities and to the counties and to the states that is specifically there to monitor what otherwise would be an incomplete system, and I think that's what we're still looking at," Fitzgerald said.

"One of the things we're trying to achieve with this piece legislation is to break down the barrier state to state. So, if somebody does commit a number of crimes in the South or in the western states, that if they commit a crime in the Midwest, the judge, the DA, and everybody involved in prosecuting that crime has all the information that should be available to them. And then if they make an unfortunate decision, like Chisholm did in this instance, then it's on them."

Chisholm last year said the release of Brooks, who has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, was the result of "human error" by an early-career prosecutor.

