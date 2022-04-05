Huckabee: Disney 'Purveyor of Soft Porn, Wokeism'

Disney's liberal hypocrisy has been exposed in its opposition to Florida's parental rights law, former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee said in his recent monologue on "Huckabee."

"This is so outrageous that it's hard to believe that the Disney Company has become such a purveyor of soft porn and wokeism, that instead of entertaining children with fantasy and magic, Disney's new model is sexual fantasy, outright betrayal and rejection of traditional values of marriage and gender," Huckabee said after Disney has taken to advocate against restricting educators from dabbling in sex education or gender dysphoria topics in kindergarten through third grade under Florida's new law. "Instead of moral neutrality, Disney has opted for immoral advocacy.

"Mickey shouldn't be the face of Disney anymore because the Disney character most representative of the company should be Goofy," Huckabee concluded.

Huckabee, a devout Christian conservative, said Disney has lost a fan and its pandering to the LBGTQ minority will be turning off a lot of customers worldwide.

"The wonderful, family friendly company that Walt Disney founded is gone, replaced by creepy corporate executives who have lost their minds and will likely lose a lot of their customers," Huckabee began in his monologue.

"Disney executives have outright lied about the Florida legislation that prohibits government schools from teaching sexual content to preschoolers and young elementary children. What person in his or her right mind would want a 4-year-old child to be taught about homosexuality, transgenderism, and sexual expression.

"Disney execs repeated the utterly debunked lie that the bill was a 'Don't Say Gay' bill. Such language was nowhere in the bill, but then it gets worse."

Huckabee noted a conscious radical agenda to pander to other fringe groups.

"In a conference call, other Disney executive leaders expressed the goal that in future Disney movies at least half of all the characters in the film are to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, or something other than heterosexual, or they must be a racial minority," Huckabee lamented.

"This is not something manufactured; it's not hearsay. Those are Disney executives. Some of the highest people in the organization, giddy with excitement about the agenda that they're going to put upon, not just the company, but upon you."

Huckabee lamented the leftist push to destroy biological genders and oversexualize children.

"Do children really need to know about the sex lives of any cartoon characters?" Huckabee continued. "Is that necessary? And theme parks will in the future be forbidden from saying 'Hello boys and girls.' Instead they will be required to say, 'Welcome dreamers and friends,' because we don't want to call anybody a boy or a girl."

