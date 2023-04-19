Scaramucci to Newsmax: DeSantis' Disney Interference a Danger

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci got in a debate with Eric Bolling, host of Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," over Disney's self-sovereignty in Florida.

Scaramucci, who served in former President Donald Trump's administration, said interference from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could set off a chain reaction with governors in other states getting involved in their constituents' businesses.

The "main reason" the Republican governor should not get involved with Disney is "conservatives are supposed to be laissez-faire ... conservatives are supposed to back off of American businesses," he said.

"Disney has a position. It's their right of free speech to push what politics or content they will."

Scaramucci said the regulation of Disney's politics should come from consumers and the company itself — "not the government." Bolling responded that the company is not internally regulating itself.

"The woke agenda is alive and kicking in the boardrooms in America," Bolling said. "It takes a strong governor to say, 'Stop it, or we're going to pull back on some of the things we've given you.'"

Scaramucci then argued that if DeSantis were to step in, it could create a "trip wire" effect whereby other governors, Democrat or Republican, could insert themselves in their constituents' businesses.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!