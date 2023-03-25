Trump Hails Return to DirecTV: 'Newsmax Just Got Its 15 Million People Back'

Former President Donald Trump hailed DirecTV returning Newsmax to its service just before his Saturday night campaign rally in Waco, Texas, which aired live on the network and service.

"Newsmax just got its 15 million people back, which is great," Trump told his rally crowd.

"They tried to destroy Newsmax. What they've done to OAN is horrible, horrible, but they tried to destroy Newsmax, and through a lot of different things, they got it back [on] DirecTV.

"They had very high ratings, and they took it off. That's something pretty unusual."

Trump gave a specific shoutout to Greg Kelly of "Greg Kelly Reports," which airs weeknights at 10 p.m. ET, and an apparent salute to Rob Schmitt of "Rob Schmitt Tonight," which airs in prime time at 7 p.m. ET.

"Greg Kelly has been great; Rob over there has been great," Trump said.

Trump gave a detailed exclusive interview Friday night with Schmitt, where he said "everything" has gone wrong under President Joe Biden.

"I don't think there's anything he's doing well on," Trump told Schmitt. "People have asked me which is the worst aspect of the Biden administration. Everything.

"The economy is no good. Inflation's no good. The border's no good. The military, he's made it woke and made it weak.

"Afghanistan was the most embarrassing day or period in the history of our country. Every single thing."

