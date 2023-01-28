Dick Morris to Newsmax: DirecTV's 'Outrageous Act of Political Censorship'

Denouncing DirecTV's "outrageous act of political censorship," presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris tells Newsmax viewers to not to just get mad, but get even — as DirecTV ostensibly tries to deplatform Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rallies.

"It's not a dispute only about money; it's a dispute about free speech," Morris told "Saturday Report" of DirecTV's removal of Newsmax from its satellite television platform one year after doing the same to OAN — the last two networks that had been broadcasting Trump's Save America rallies live and uncensored to Americans.

"Newsmax is the only television outlet that covers rallies like you'll have later today; that brings Trump live to people and he can articulate his point of view about the future.

"Even Fox doesn't cover that. Only Newsmax does.

"And to cut them off like this, with an election is approaching is just an outrageous act of political censorship. But rather of just get mad, we have to get even."

Newsmax is bringing a pair of Trump speeches live to viewers Saturday as he appears in New Hampshire and South Carolina — two important and early 2024 GOP primary states.

Morris says Newsmax viewers need to take action against AT&T DirecTV's acts of censorship or conservatives.

Call DirecTV to cancel at 877-763-9762

"What we have to do is everybody who is a subscriber DirecTV or uses AT&T, which owns DirecTV, for their cell coverage should cancel their subscriptions immediately," Morris said.

"Over 40,000 people have called these stations in the last three days, and that momentum has to keep going and building until it teaches the left: 'You cannot censor us; we will be heard; our voices will be heard; there's free speech in this country.'"

DirecTV was exhorted by Democrats to deplatform the lone conservative networks OAN, Newsmax, and Fox News after the 2020 presidential election, because they are afraid the "truth" will come out, according to Morris.

"They're terrified of it," he said. "The interesting thing is that censorship is no longer a government action; it's a private action. They don't control the Supreme Court, they don't control the House of Representatives. What they can do is use the power of the marketplace to stop us from projecting our message, and that's what they're trying to do by cutting off Newsmax from those outlets, and cutting off the advertising revenues they would get.

"They're hoping to drive Newsmax away from being able to cover politics and bring people the truth about what's going on.

"And the only way to fight private censorship is by private action — individuals disconnecting, pulling the plug, refusing to use AT&T for cellular service, because AT&T owns three-quarters of DirecTV, and cutting off from DirecTV and switching to other news providers."

Newsmax, the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel watched by 25 million Americans, according to Nielsen, was deplatformed AT&T DirecTV this past Tuesday.

The operator claimed it was a "cost-cutting" move. AT&T DirecTV made a similar claim last year when it deplatformed OAN.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy called the deplatforming of Newsmax "a blatant act of censorship," and noted DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all getting hefty license fees.

AT&T owns 70% of DirecTV, but works with TPG, a financial firm with strong ties to the Democratic Party, to operate the system.

Congressional Republicans were already scrutinizing AT&T's and TPG's role in the deplatforming of OAN from their systems.

Earlier this week former President Donald Trump called AT&T/DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax "disgusting."

He urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and other AT&T products, including their wireless and cellular services.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Donald Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we are still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV, you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!