Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: I'll Be 'Front, Center' for AT&T Hearings

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, studied information technology, or IT, for both his undergraduate and graduate-level degrees at the collegiate level. He is also a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

As such, Johnson considers himself to be uniquely qualified to grill AT&T in the coming weeks, regarding the media giant's decision to drop Newsmax from the DirecTV lineup.

"I'm going to be front and center" when AT&T DirecTV submits to House testimony, Johnson told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." with co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"I'm also one of the few people [in Congress] with an information technology background," continued Johnson, while adding, "I understand the technology.

"And I'm looking forward to tackling this debate, and reeling in Big Tech."

Newsmax currently rates as No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall, reaching 25 million Americans every week, according to Nielsen.

Conversely, AT&T DirecTV already carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax, and those same channels get paid license fees.

"My constituents are very concerned about Newsmax, and the influence of Big Tech," Johnson lamented. "They're concerned about the influence of a big social media platform, like Facebook and Twitter, and especially TikTok."

