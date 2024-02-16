Joe diGenova to Newsmax: Choose Fla. Over N.Y. for Business

In a Friday interview with Newsmax, attorney Joe diGenova criticized New York's business climate following Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling against former President Donald Trump, for $364 million.

In light of the verdict, diGenova advised against opening businesses in New York, suggesting Florida as a more favorable alternative.

"As a lawyer, I would certainly recommend to my client that they not open in New York but rather that they open where I am sitting right now, Florida, and come to Saint Augustine, where the weather is beautiful," he said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," emphasizing the absence of taxes and the friendliness of the people in Florida.

The shift to Florida is driven by significant tax savings compared to New York, with the state's lower tax rates attracting many businesses. Concerns about potential increases in corporate tax rates further motivate businesses to relocate, according to Lavin and Associates.

Engoron's Friday ruling against Trump came after a 2½-month trial, during which the former president maintained that he was a victim of a rigged legal system.

The judge's decision included the $364 million penalty and a three-year ban forbidding Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, accusing him of inflating his wealth through misleading financial statements and deceiving banks and other entities over many years.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

