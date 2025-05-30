DiGenova to Newsmax: Allegations of Fixed Trade Court Appear to Be True

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax that allegations from American Greatness that the United States Court of International Trade was fixed to rule against tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump appear to him to be true.

DiGenova told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Friday, "For those of us that follow that court, the Court of International Trade, that isn't very well known to most Americans, but I have followed it for years and participated with people who've done cases up there, this was a fix."

American Greatness reported that a source indicated, "Chief Judge Mark Barnett, an Obama appointee, fixed the outcome by selecting three judges whom he knew would overrule the president and render his tariffs null and void."

DiGenova said he had every reason to accept the claim as true," and I think there should be an investigation into that court by the House Judiciary Committee."

The decision from the panel of judges against Trump’s tariff power was blocked by an appeals court. The decision also drew an angry response from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. "These judges are threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage."

Congress has the power to rein in judges, which congressional representatives feel are overstepping their bounds, said diGenova. "This is going to get worse. But this is the case where the Congress needs to conduct hearings into the conduct of the judges on the court."

DiGenova said this may be a telling moment about the fairness of Republicans who control both the House and Senate. "Let's see if our Republican friends in Congress understand how to wield power for a change."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com