Joseph diGenova to Newsmax: 'Political Corruption Run Rampant'

Former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova told Newsmax Wednesday that Hunter Biden's appearance in a Delaware federal court "was political corruption run rampant" in how Department of Justice prosecutors tried to implement a plea deal on tax charges with President Joe Biden's son.

"What you saw today was political corruption run rampant in a federal courtroom," diGenova said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Wednesday. "[I was] born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. I was embarrassed for the city, the state, and for that courthouse."

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the deal, which eventually fell apart between the DOJ and attorneys for Hunter Biden, forcing him to plead not guilty to the two misdemeanor tax violations.

"It seems to me like you are saying, Just rubber-stamp the agreement, Your Honor. ... This seems to me to be form over substance," Noreika said.

DiGenova said it appears that prosecutors promised Hunter Biden that they would not be pursuing other charges in the wake of congressional testimony about his potentially criminal business dealings with foreign entities but had to renege on the promise when pressed by the judge about the terms of the agreement, killing the deal.

"What you saw today was the epitome of incompetence and political corruption by U.S. Attorney David Weiss with the consent of the attorney general of the United States," diGenova said, "but not with the consent of a sitting federal judge, who saw what was happening before her."

Jason Miller, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, joined diGenova on the broadcast and said the events in court show the American people the "double standard" of justice used by Democrats compared to how they are going after Trump.

"What we saw play out in the courtroom today was the double standard of justice that exists in the United States," Miller said. "In fact, the great John McLaughlin has new polling out today. This shows that 57% of Americans believe there's a double standard with the way that Hunter and his family are treated as opposed to, say, President Trump or people who oppose Joe Biden. That's really the problem here, and it was on display today."

Miller said it looks like prosecutors and the DOJ want to "kick the can down the road" and eventually charge Hunter Biden with something "insignificant" to make the system look "fair."

"Good for this judge for standing up, putting her foot down, and saying, Whoa, this just does not look right," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

