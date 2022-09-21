Dick Morris to Newsmax: Lawsuit 'Persecution by Prosecution'

The civil lawsuit in New York announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children, and the Trump Organization on claims that they manipulated the value of assets and property is "obviously related" to the impending announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign, political analyst Dick Morris said on Newsmax.

"This amounts to persecution by prosecution," Morris said to Newsmax's "American Agenda." "This lawsuit, the FBI investigation of the archives — which, until there's evidence that national security was compromised, is more than suing for overdue library books — and all of the actions against Trump are obviously political."

In addition to being related to the campaign, which hasn't been announced, the legal actions are due to his backed candidates winning in so many GOP primaries and to his continuing lead over President Joe Biden in the national polls, Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" also said.

"The Democrats are trying to win back in court what they know they're going to lose at the ballot box," said Morris.

Meanwhile, Trump's adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, also named in the New York lawsuit, are facing penalties at a time when Biden's son, Hunter, is "walking around unmolested, uninvestigated with serious evidence that he sold out national security to China, and nothing's happening to him," said Morris.

The lawsuit, with James' name attached, is "transparently political and it's going to backfire," he continued."I think that you see them simply go through the process of publicly persecuting by prosecuting a former president and presidential candidate without showing that the process is completely biased," said Morris. "It will not hurt Trump any more than Stormy Daniels did, than Michael Cohen did, than the accusations of the Trump University students did.

"All of the allegations have been made against this guy by political opponents desperate to stop him."

However, Morris said he thinks the legal cases against the former president will strengthen support for him.

"People will see that the Democrats have not only weaponized, but they nuclearized, the justice system because they know they can't win the election in the primaries," said Morris. "Trump is on his way to announce.

"It's clear he's going to get the Republican nomination, as I predicted in my book 'The Return.' And I think he'll get it without a primary. When you look at the economy now and you look at the polling, how can you possibly believe that the Democrats are going to win in '24? Donald Trump is the next president of the United States. And that is why the prosecutors are staying up at night trying to go against him. I hope he never littered or jaywalked because those charges are coming."

Morris also Wednesday disputed the results of a USA Today-Suffolk Poll showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with an 8-point lead in a Florida survey against Trump.

"It just measures relative favorability," said Morris. "It's a beauty contest. If you put Trump against DeSantis for the Republican nomination, the results are 60% for Trump and 17% for DeSantis."

