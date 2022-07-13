Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP, Trump Must Follow Dem Playbook on Voters

Political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax Wednesday that Republicans must follow the Democrats' playbook for attracting voters who won't necessarily go to the polls to cast their ballots.

"[Democrats] do home delivery like the pizza guys do," Morris said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They bring it to you. They work on same-day registration, absentee voting, mail-in voting, all designed to get the vote of low-motivated voters, and Trump and the Republican Party must do the same thing."

Morris, who hosts Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy" and is the author of the new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," also said he and Trump talk about the 2024 campaign "constantly."

"Clearly he's running," said Morris. "He can't say he is because of the campaign's finances. It means the money he spends on his rallies comes out of his TV ads and he doesn't want to do that."

Morris said the former president is "fine" with him disclosing his plans, as he "likes to spread the word. He's not one of those guys that hides it. 'The Return' really is laying out the game plan."

This time around, there are expected to be twice as many voters, Morris said, but that means "more and more downscale, uninvolved couch potatoes are voting."

Republicans depend more on in-person voting, he added, but Democrats don't work on getting that Election Day vote out.

"Democrats mail it in weeks before the election and forget about it," said Morris. "The Republicans go on, follow it, then stand in line for 3 hours waiting to vote and that's the old model.

"We have to realize that the voters who are involved now are a less involved, less motivated group of people. And we have to tailor our campaign strategy to deal with those people."

He conceded that mail-in ballots present an opportunity for fraud, but more importantly, "they present an opportunity for voters who don't care that much to vote," said Morris. "We have to learn to win under these rules."

Morris said Trump hasn't told him who he has chosen as his running mate, but it will be "someone he likes" rather than someone selected as a political obligation.

"It's not going to be a marriage like a dynastic marriage," Morris said. "This will be a marriage of love, and that's going to be a very personal decision he'll make down the road. This isn't a question of where he needs to carry a state so he'll run a vice president from that state. It's someone he can work with and someone he can trust.

"He's very burned by Mike Pence and he's very gun shy as a result of that."

Morris added that he doubts that there will be another faceoff between Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024, as the Democrats are going to take Biden out of the running.

He said Trump's nearest potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, trails him in the polls, and that Trump will most likely be the 2024 GOP nominee.

"In my book, I discuss what that will mean if they have to take Biden out," and whether that means Trump could face a challenge from other Democrats like Hillary Clinton or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, he said.

"Trump will win, but it's a whole new race," said Morris.

