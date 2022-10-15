Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Candidates Won Debates 'Decisively'

Political strategist Dick Morris, author of the best-selling "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," Saturday on Newsmax declared that GOP candidates in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconson "decisively" won their debates Friday night, and predicted a "massive Republicans sweep" coming in November's elections because of the economy and the contrast between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

"There were three pivotal debates last night, and they were in different parts of the country. And they weren't covered by the national stations, but I hunted and looked through them. And the Republicans won all three, in my judgment, decisively," said Morris on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, defeated U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock decisively, as he was like an "experienced political pro," Morris said.

"When Warnock would bring something up, he would answer and he pivoted to inflation and Joe Biden," said Morris.

Then, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon "absolutely destroyed" Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, said Morris, and, "I think she can win now."

Then, in the Wisconsin gubernatorial debate, Republican Tim Michels "completely outclassed" Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, said Morris, so "that one I think is also going to be a win."

Morris, meanwhile, noted that Republicans' numbers are growing in the generic ballot polling, which now is up by seven points, which "indicates a sweep in the House."

"If it goes higher, to 10 or 11, that indicates a complete massacre of the Democratic Party, and I suspect that's what's going to happen," said Morris. "My message to people now is whatever your district, whatever your state, whatever your supposed chances of winning, if you're a Republican, you have a shot to win. I think that [Lee] Zeldin is now going to beat Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York. I think that all of these governors' races are going to go Republican."

Morris said he pointed out in his book that there will be a "massive Republican sweep" in November, but this summer looked "very close" after the Supreme Court's decision on abortion.

"The Republicans are breaking away and the underlying factors that I cited in my book are coming into play and moving the Republican Party forward," said Morris. "At this point, I feel confident in predicting a Republican win in the Senate, and a massive Republican win in the House."

