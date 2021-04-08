Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Where Is Pelosi on Sicknick Probe?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has tried to "use" the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol for an impeachment vendetta and now the lack of information about the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is being withheld from the American people, presidential strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax TV.

Pelosi was "trying to use this thing to be a lethal threat to the country," Morris lamented on Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports," until the details of Sicknick's death seem to be contradictory in the leaks to the media.

"When it turned out, most likely, he was not killed by a rioter — his family thinks he had a stroke and a reaction to the pepper spray, which probably came from the cops — it really messed up her story or narrative," Morris said.

Judicial Watch, a government watchdog run by Tom Fitton, is suing for documents and information surrounding the events of Jan. 6 and the officer's death.

"It could be as bad as Nancy Pelosi thinks it is, but isn't it interesting we have no information about the riot from Capitol Hill police?" Fitton, appearing with Morris, told host Greg Kelly. "We asked for basic information from the federal government about the circumstances of Brian [Sicknick's death]. We haven't gotten anything.

"This is the most significant historical event in recent history, we were told.

"It led to the impeachment of a president. Yet one-fourth of information about who did what, and who injured who, and who may have been killed, we can't get information from the government about.

"This is extraordinary. I have never seen anything like this in my work at Judicial Watch. Something so important, yet so little information about it publicly being made available by the government that owes a duty of transparency to the American people."