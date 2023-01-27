Dick Morris to Newsmax: Left Now 'Privatizing' Censorship

Political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax that DirecTV's deplatforming of the network is the latest sign of the left "privatizing" censorship, and he called on conservative consumers to fight back.

DirecTV, owned by AT&T, canceled Newsmax from its service earlier this week, claiming it was a cost-cutting measure.

"I think we have to realize the left has privatized the business of censorship," Morris said on Thursday night's "Prime News." "They've got a House that's Republican. They've got a Supreme Court that's Republican to the extent that it's partisan. And there's a limit as to what they can do to use government to shape American politics. They got caught with the FBI, and they're having serious issues with that.

"So what they're doing is they're privatizing censorship. They're taking companies like ATT, DirecTV and saying, You censor them. And the Constitution provides that government may not abridge the freedom of speech but says nothing of AT&T abridging it, or DirecTV abridging it. They're allowed to."

Morris, a former presidential adviser whose current book is "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said conservatives fighting back need to cancel AT&T and DirecTV services.

"The only power we have over them is not legal, it's marketing," Morris said. "It's the ability of consumers to stop buying their product.

"So, if you are a true conservative, and you really believe in the stuff that we've been talking about, for God sakes act. Pick up that phone and cut off AT&T from your cellphone and cut off DirecTV from your television sets."

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.