Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Confident' in Face of Indictment

Former President Donald Trump is feeling confident in the face of his indictment as polls show his numbers are up, Dick Morris, who has served as an adviser to Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I was with him last night and the first thing he said when he saw me was 'how am I doing [with] my poll numbers?'" Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said during the network's special coverage. "As it happened, John McLaughlin, the pollster, had taken a one-night overnight poll…he gained five points as a result of the indictment. He had in the primary, he had 46% of the vote in a 12-way field with [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis and now he's up to 51%."

Trump also moved up in a two-way head-to-head contest with DeSantis, with the numbers showing him at 63% over 30%, said Morris.

"He was confident," said Morris. "He was feisty and he was delighted to see how this is backfiring."

McLaughlin, a Trump pollster, was also on during the Morris segment, and said that Trump is "only guilty of one thing" and that is being ahead of President Joe Biden in the polls.

"The American people have a great fairness meter," said McLaughlin. "They get it when something is going on that they don't like."

And, he pointed out that as Morris said, "you're seeing it backfiring right now. He's not getting weaker. He's not getting more vulnerable. He's getting stronger."

The indictment, McLaughlin added, is "exposing the corruption in the Democratic Party right now."

But "what do you want to talk about?" he said. "Do you want to talk about all their corruption, where they're literally bought and paid for by our enemies or do you want to talk about all the other problems we have, whether it's the economy, whether it's immigration, whether it's inflation right now? So what are we going to do? We're going to indict former President Donald Trump is literally the people's republic of New York."

Morris, meanwhile, pointed out that Trump has been indicted in Manhattan, where people voted for Biden and also for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who spearheaded Trump's indictment.

"To expect that Trump can get a fair trial here is absolutely absurd," he said.

