Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Must Play By Dems' Rules to Win Elections

If Republicans want to keep the House in 2024 and regain the Senate, they'll have to play by the same rules that have been enacted for elections as the Democrats use, Dick Morris of the bestseller "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" said on Newsmax Saturday.

"First, read the book; that's all they have to do," Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said on the network's "Saturday Report." "I say that the reason the Democrats won in 2020 was not so much fraud as skill in understanding the new rules they enacted for elections."

Republicans didn't like the rules when they were enacted, he continued, "but they are the rules by which the game is played, and Republicans better start playing by those rules, because otherwise, we'll never win an election."

The first rule, Morris said, is to embrace early voting.

"Every day is Election Day in September and October," he said. "Don't wait until Election Day. Don't be afraid of ballot fraud but get out there and vote before Election Day. In Pennsylvania, we entered Election Day 600,000 votes behind, which a hell of a margin to have to make up in one day."

Further, Morris said people should be mailing their votes in, rather than waiting for long lines to cast a vote.

"Don't put your ballot in a dropbox," he added. "They're terrible. There's a great potential for fraud. In the mail, no votes were lost in 2020 or 2022. You can do it from the comfort of your own home."

The third rule, Morris said, is to "go out door to door with the ballot box under your arm and a pen in your hands. Knock on the door of every one of your neighbors or approach people as they leave church and say, 'Would you like to vote?' and then give them the ballot and put it right there in your ballot box, and it's called ballot harvesting."

The practice is legal in almost all states, said Morris, "and you can do it. You just have to enter the Social Security number of the person who is voting."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who seemed to waffle a bit this week when asked about running in 2024, thinks he's running whether he is or not, said Morris.

"What he might have been referring to is the Senate," he said. "Going into 2022, we had twice as many Republicans, incumbents who are up as Democrats did, so we were much more vulnerable to being defeated. We escaped that. In 2024, there are twice as many Democrats up as Republicans ... I think we have a superb chance of winning the Senate in '24."

As far as the presidential race, the economy will be the deciding factor, with the Federal Reserve "raising interest rates like crazy," said Morris.

"I think that that is going to slow the economy down," he said. "We're already seeing signs of a big, big recession coming with lots of unemployment. Presidents don't get reelected and don't stay in power in that kind of economic situation. So whether Biden runs or not, I think we're probably going to beat him, and I think [Donald] Trump will be the next president."

