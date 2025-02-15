Dick Morris to Newsmax: Palestinian Policy Reversal 'Big Win' for Trump

President Donald Trump had a "big win" in the Middle East with the Palestinian Authority saying it is willing to reverse a policy of paying families of terrorists who are killed or locked up for life in Israeli prisoners, presidential adviser and political analyst Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"They announced that they would consider dropping that program," said Morris on Newsmax's "The Count."

Morris, the host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, added that the United States has a program, the Taylor Force Act, that cuts off United States aid to organizations that fund the Palestinian subsidy.

"The Palestinian Authority said if you drop yours, we'll drop ours," he said. "That is a tremendous breakthrough."

This past week, the authority announced that it would back away from its practice, which has been nicknamed "pay to slay," reports The New York Times.

Analysts said the move was made to curry some favor with Trump in hopes of bringing back foreign aid for the Palestinians. U.S. law bans direct American economic assistance to the Palestinian Authority as long as it keeps up the payment practice.

Meanwhile, Morris said he thinks Trump is in "danger" with his plans for the United States to take control of Gaza's rebuilding.

"Recent polls showed three-quarters of Americans oppose the U.S. taking over Gaza," Morris said. "I think we're all scared of this causing massive American casualties and being an example of a president applying the idealism of his domestic policy to foreign policy. The world doesn't always cooperate with that."

