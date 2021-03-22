Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Left Using Attacks on Asian Americans Against GOP

The left is using the recent spate of attacks on Asian Americans to try to weaken the support the community has given to Republicans under former President Donald Trump, political analyst Dick Morris tells Newsmax TV.

Trump increased the Republican share of the Asian American vote from 29% to 34%, "a five point gain, very significant," Morris said Monday on"Greg Kelly Reports."

And while the former president also increased the GOP share of the Latino vote by 7% and the Black vote by 3%, the Asian vote is significant because "there's been no break in that Democratic loyalty," he said.

"So the Democrats are trying to fan the flames of this sense that the Republicans are somehow anti-Asian American, and they seized upon these horrible Atlanta shootings as a vehicle for doing that, using the same formula of victimization that they've always used to keep Blacks and Latinos in line," Morris said. "They're now trying to use it to keep Asians in line."

Twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron Long is the suspect in the shooting deaths of eight people in Atlanta last week, most of whom were Asian women who worked at massage therapy businesses.

The shooting has led to calls for Long to be prosecuted under Georgia's hate crimes law, though Long, who is white, has reportedly told investigators he did not target his victims because of their race but because of his sex addiction, and he felt his killing them was ridding himself of a temptation.

The Associated Press reported over the weekend that federal prosecutors have not found enough evidence to support a hate crimes prosecution.

Hate crimes against people of Asian ancestry have been reported across the country in recent months, with many blaming the attacks on prejudice over belief that they are responsible for the coronavirus.

Morris said that the left has sought to use news of those hate crimes to make it appear that Asians face discrimination in America in the same way other minorities do. But, he told host Greg Kelly, "The fact is that the major focus of the Asian community and discrimination is how major colleges like Harvard and Yale are blatantly excluding Asian American students … even when they're more qualified than other people that are admitted.

Trump's Justice Department joined the lawsuit fighting on behalf of those students discriminated against, but the Biden administration dropped it, Morris noted.

