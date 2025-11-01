Dick Morris to Newsmax: Mamdani Will Be Dem's 'Poster Child' If He Wins

The upcoming mayoral election in New York City represents a defining moment for Democrats and a warning for the party's future direction, should democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani win, political strategist and presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday.

"We have to understand that if Mamdani wins, he's going to become the poster child for the Democratic Party," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count" on Saturday. "When people think of the Democratic Party, they're going to think of Mamdani and AOC (New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)."

A Mamdani win, he added, would serve as a national symbol of the Democratic Party's growing radicalism.

"Ultimately, it's the best way we have of illustrating how crazy the Democrats have become, how antisemitism has become their theme [and] vibe," he said. "I think that will send shock waves throughout the Jewish community in New York and nationally."

He also insisted that GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa "obviously is the one who should be elected," and warned that the policies embraced by Mamdani were pioneered by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the independent candidate in the mayoral race, contributing to the city's decline.

"The idea of sanctuary cities, the idea of arrest without bail, letting people go, those were all pioneered by Andrew Cuomo, and he passed some of them into law in New York state," said Morris.

The longtime political adviser, who once served former President Bill Clinton, said Democrats have been spiraling further to the left after every electoral loss.

"It's gotten so deformed, so degenerate," Morris said. "What happens when the Democrats lose an election? They react by moving to the left, not by moving to the center, and they nominate increasingly crazy candidates until the country gets it and pulls them up short."

"After [former President] Jimmy Carter was defeated by Ronald Reagan, they nominated [former Massachusetts Gov. Michael] Dukakis and [former Vice President Walter] Mondale," he added. "It took a long time for [former President Bill] Clinton to bring them back to sanity. And I think Democrats are going to be basically self-immolating in a firestorm of crazy rhetoric."

Turning to his new book, "The Real Charlie Kirk," Morris praised the late conservative leader as a visionary who helped inspire young voters and reshape modern politics.

"It talks about Charlie Kirk and his efforts to change American politics by taking voters who are under the age of 30, who are voting against Trump, and increasingly flipping them and making them understand the value of what Trump is pointing out," Morris said.

But Morris said Kirk's death was more than a tragedy; it was a signal of escalating political hatred.

