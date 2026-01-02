Dick Morris to Newsmax: Let Mamdani 'Hang Himself' With Policies

Veteran political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that newly inaugurated New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is charting a course that will ultimately undo his administration.

He said that critics should allow Mamdani's policies and actions to expose their consequences without interference.

Morris, an adviser to President Donald Trump, offered a blunt assessment of the new democratic socialist mayor on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" after Mamdani's inauguration speech and first moves in office.

Asked for his take on Mamdani and what may come next, Morris said the mayor is already moving in directions he described as dangerous and destabilizing.

"Well, I think that he is moving obviously in exactly the wrong direction, heightening antisemitism, decreasing the protection that Jews have, and basically authorizing his administration to move against Israel. But I do believe that the correct way to counter Mamdani is to give him some rope and let him hang himself."

Morris argued that Mamdani's agenda, if implemented, will have direct and severe consequences for New Yorkers, particularly as it relates to public safety and foreign policy positions taken at the municipal level.

"The more he takes action, the more he implements his programs, the more he threatens and dangerously endangers the lives of New Yorkers," he said. "I think people are going to move against him and understand how bad this guy is, but let him hang himself."

Rather than responding preemptively to rhetoric, Morris said critics should focus on concrete actions and outcomes.

"Don't pounce on him for predicting violence; pounce on him for inciting it. And I think that we're going to see a tremendous focus on how Mamdani governs," he said.

Morris predicted that Mamdani's campaign promises, if carried out, would lead to a rapid collapse of public support and a historic failure at City Hall.

"And he set up a series of expectations, a series of promises that, if he fulfills them, will make him the worst mayor in history and ultimately, the shortest administration in history."

Conservatives accused legacy media outlets of applying a double standard to Mamdani after his inauguration.

Critics pointed to footage showing Mamdani extending his arm at Thursday's ceremony, a gesture they say resembled one Elon Musk made last year that triggered widespread media coverage accusing the tech billionaire of delivering a "Nazi salute."

The X account Libs of TikTok posted screenshots Friday highlighting past coverage of Musk by outlets including The Guardian and Vox, writing: "Not a single one of these legacy media outlets reported on Mamdani's identical hand gesture, which they called @elonmusk a nazi for.

"Do you see what's happening?"

