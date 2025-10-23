WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dick morris | zohran mamdani | curtis sliwa | nyc

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Sliwa Gains Momentum While Cuomo Falters

By    |   Thursday, 23 October 2025 02:11 PM EDT

With New York City's mayoral election only weeks away, recent polling is pointing to a surprise victory for self-labeled "democratic socialist" Zohran Mamdani.

While the endorsement of current mayor Eric Adams for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is unlikely to "amount to much," presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday that Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is "coming on strong."

"I think he's [Sliwa] doing very well, and you don't have to listen to what I say as an observer, but the polling numbers reflect it. Since early September, Cuomo has flatlined. Sliwa, however, has gone from 9% of the vote to 19% of the vote. And I think he's coming on very strong," Morris said during an appearance on "Newsline."

The author of "The Real Charlie Kirk" said it will be significant to New York City voters that Mamdani has not "repudiated" Omar Abdel-Rahman, known as "The Blind Sheikh," who is an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

"He [Mamdani] posed with him [Abdel-Rahman] and took a campaign endorsement from him. And I think it's all part of the idea this guy is opposed to prison, wants to let everybody out, wants to close Rikers Island.

"That would put 6,500 criminals back on the street. And I think that New York is not going to accept that," Morris added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
With New York City's mayoral election only weeks away, recent polling is pointing to a surprise victory for self-labeled "democratic socialist" Zohran Mamdani.
dick morris, zohran mamdani, curtis sliwa, nyc
361
2025-11-23
Thursday, 23 October 2025 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved