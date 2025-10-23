Dick Morris to Newsmax: Sliwa Gains Momentum While Cuomo Falters

With New York City's mayoral election only weeks away, recent polling is pointing to a surprise victory for self-labeled "democratic socialist" Zohran Mamdani.

While the endorsement of current mayor Eric Adams for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is unlikely to "amount to much," presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday that Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is "coming on strong."

"I think he's [Sliwa] doing very well, and you don't have to listen to what I say as an observer, but the polling numbers reflect it. Since early September, Cuomo has flatlined. Sliwa, however, has gone from 9% of the vote to 19% of the vote. And I think he's coming on very strong," Morris said during an appearance on "Newsline."

The author of "The Real Charlie Kirk" said it will be significant to New York City voters that Mamdani has not "repudiated" Omar Abdel-Rahman, known as "The Blind Sheikh," who is an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

"He [Mamdani] posed with him [Abdel-Rahman] and took a campaign endorsement from him. And I think it's all part of the idea this guy is opposed to prison, wants to let everybody out, wants to close Rikers Island.

"That would put 6,500 criminals back on the street. And I think that New York is not going to accept that," Morris added.

