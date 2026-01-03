Dick Morris to Newsmax: Latino Politics Reshaped Forever

The capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by the United States could have major domestic political consequences, particularly among Latino voters, according to presidential strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax.

The action will resonate strongly with Venezuelan Americans and other Caribbean and South American communities in the United States who oppose the Maduro regime, potentially boosting Trump's standing within the broader Latino electorate, Morris told Saturday's "The Count."

He framed the move as evidence that foreign and domestic policy are now inseparable in the Western Hemisphere.

Turning to U.S. politics, Morris highlighted a looming Supreme Court decision on race-based congressional districts. He said the court might rule such districts unconstitutional, putting at least 25 Democrat-held seats — currently drawn as majority-minority districts — at risk and potentially reshaping the balance of power in Congress.

Morris also warned Democrats against criticizing the capture of Maduro, saying opposition could alienate politically active Venezuelan and South American voters.

He added that Maduro's removal could destabilize Cuba's communist government, which relies heavily on Venezuelan oil, calling the development a "two-fer" that weakens authoritarian regimes in both countries.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com