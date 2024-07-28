Dick Morris to Newsmax: Maduro 'Cheating' After Sanctions Lifted

President Joe Biden's decision to lift sanctions on Venezuela has enabled its President Nicolas Maduro to continue with his anti-democracy moves, including with the country's elections Sunday, according to political analyst Dick Morris.

"Maduro is cheating again," said Morris on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "He's banning rallies. He's trying to discourage people from voting, and he may even do what he's done in the previous elections, which is to rig the count."

Former President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuela to demand democracy, but Biden lifted them, Morris said.

The sanctions dropped Venezuelan oil production from 4 million barrels of oil a day to about a one-half million barrels, causing the country's economic problems, leading to Biden's move to lift the sanctions, he added.

"He alleviated them, and signed a deal saying Oh, you'll give us free elections," said Morris. "'You won't cheat, and in return, we'll lift the sanctions.'"

The problem was just like what happened in Afghanistan, where Biden pulled out troops before he had an agreement, said Morris.

Meanwhile, Sunday's election is "very consequential to the United States," said Morris. "There are 560,000 Venezuelan refugees in the United States now, and there are 10 million Venezuelan refugees throughout the world.

"Half the country has fled. Many of those are going to end up on our doorstep. So this is also a U.S. domestic issue as to whether the flood of immigrants and refugees continues to pour into the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com