Tags: dick morris | trump | indictment | protests

Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Just Stay Home' and Away From Protests

By    |   Saturday, 01 April 2023 12:39 PM EDT

Political expert and best-selling author Dick Morris Saturday on Newsmax said the best thing supporters of former President Donald Trump can do when he's arraigned next week in New York City is to just stay home and not head to the city for protests that can be misconstrued as violence. 

"I think that at some level the Democrats are hoping and praying that there's a Jan. 6 kind of riot, and they announced the indictment [and] the arraignment date far in advance so people can make weekend plans to be there," Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on "Saturday Report."

"I just beg everybody to just stay home. I think that the big thing you can do to help elect Donald Trump is to just stay home because whatever you do, wherever you are, they will provoke that and they will characterize it as violence," said Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy."

Trump is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Manhattan by acting Justice Juan Merchan at some time after 2:15 p.m. EDT. Merchan also presided last year over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's tax fraud prosecution of Trump's company.

Morris said he does think that the indictment will help Trump's polling numbers, but the real variant depends on how his supporters will react.

And if there's a demonstration, it could be "peaceful" but "even infiltrated" by someone to provoke violence, and "that could change the whole thing," said Morris. 

He added that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is planning a rally at noon Tuesday, but he's begging everyone to stay away. 

Political expert and best-selling author Dick Morris said the best thing supporters of former President Donald Trump can do when he's arraigned next week in New York City is to just stay home and not head to the city for protests that can be misconstrued as violence.
Saturday, 01 April 2023 12:39 PM
