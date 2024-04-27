Dick Morris to Newsmax: NYC's Cheers for Trump Bode Well Nationally

The enthusiastic welcome former President Donald Trump received this week with his visits to a bodega and a construction site during his time away from his Manhattan trial is a sign that his popularity is huge not only in New York City, but "well beyond," political strategist Dick Morris, an adviser to the presumptive GOP nominee, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The Sienna College-New York Times poll showed him only about 10 points behind in New York, so he conceivably could be in play there," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Meanwhile, Morris debunked concerns that a play by President Joe Biden for the states of Michigan and Wisconsin, given higher numbers of pro-Palestinian voters, could give Trump trouble.

"There is no Palestinian base in the American electorate," Morris said. "Michigan is 2.5% or 3% of the vote, and that's it, and Wisconsin even less."

However, Biden's push for those states "relates to the general ethos of the radical left that opposes Israel is basically antisemitic and sympathizes with the Palestinians on the grounds that they are anti-colonial," said Morris.

And the push is "just an effort to avoid a rupture within the Democratic Party," said Morris.

Meanwhile, keeping Trump tied up in court is "backfiring" on Democrats.

"I think that unless they actually lock Trump up or come up with grounds for doing that, that will continue to work against Biden," said Morris. "I think that that the idea the prospect of Trump sitting there on trial where all this is going on, it's incredibly destructive to Biden."

Further, while Trump is in court, Biden is "eviscerating the rights of women" by extending Title IX protections to biological men, said Morris.

"He's nullifying protections of real women. And at the same time, he's moving — I think aggressively — to stop Israel and to encourage the demonstrators on campuses throughout the country," he added.

Biden also said this week that he would be willing to debate with Trump, and Morris said the president will not be able to back out.

"Trump would like daily debates and Biden can't handle a bunch of them," said Morris. "I think Biden probably will have to debate. You know, I will not vote for Biden, but as sure as h*** will vote for his pharmacist if he's on the ballot."

