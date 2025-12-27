Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Leaves Dangerous Dems Speechless

President Donald Trump adviser and political commentator Dick Morris said on Newsmax on Saturday that Trump's record has left Democrats flailing for explanations, and increasingly unhinged, as they struggle to counter his achievements.

Appearing on "Saturday Agenda," Morris said what critics label "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is less about Trump himself and more about the opposition running out of arguments.

"Trump Derangement Syndrome comes when you're out of ammo and you basically just use your rifle as a club because you're so frustrated and you can't hit anything," Morris said, drawing a sharp metaphor for what he described as the left's scattershot attacks.

According to Morris, Democrats have cycled through a series of shifting narratives on the economy, each collapsing under its own weight. First, he said, they insisted the economy was beyond repair. Then, when indicators improved, the blame shifted.

"The Democrats have been through a period where they said the economy can't be fixed," Morris explained. "Then they said, well, it can be fixed, but Trump's tariffs are screwing it up."

That explanation didn't last long, he added. As economic growth continued, critics pivoted again, arguing the policies worsened inequality.

"Then they came along and they said, well, the tariffs are promoting inequality, and the poor are being left behind," Morris said.

When that argument failed to gain traction, Morris said Democrats moved to a new complaint, affordability, conceding growth while claiming everyday Americans weren't benefiting.

"Then they came back, and they said that the issue is affordability, and economic growth may be going up, but we can't afford stuff," he said.

Morris described this pattern as a steady retreat from one rationale to another, until coherent criticism disappeared altogether.

"And gradually they fall back from one excuse to another," he said. "And eventually they just start blithering. And that becomes Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The consequences of that dynamic, Morris warned, go beyond political theater. He argued that the inability to articulate a clear opposition can create instability.

"I'm afraid the rest of the country is headed that way," Morris said.

Ultimately, Morris credited Trump's policy record for the opposition's rhetorical collapse.

"I think that his achievements are so incredible that I think that they leave the opposition speechless," he said. "And when they're speechless, they're very dangerous."

