Dick Morris to Newsmax: DeSantis Won't Top Trump in Polls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, after officially entering the race for the GOP presidential nomination last week, doesn't have much of a shot of improving his poll numbers against former President Donald Trump, especially considering the number of people who have already entered the race and the others who are likely to jump in, political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax Sunday.

"He's 18 points behind Trump in a two-way contest and 34 points behind Trump with the large field that we have now," Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy" and the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on the network's "Sunday Report."

"Trump's got 50% of the vote against all nine of those candidates and a few others that haven't been announced yet that are in the survey, and he's not going to lose that lead," he added.

Further, Morris said DeSantis waited too long to enter the race, and Trump "had it sewn up before he arrived."

Morris also noted that DeSantis was almost tied in January with Trump, so the former president has developed a rally that is "basically 5 months old."

"The way he did that was not talking about the 2020 race very much, proposing new solutions and new ideas that advance the MAGA agenda and not just the stuff he succeeded in doing as president," said Morris.

Trump also painted DeSantis "accurately" as the "guy who wanted to cut Social Security, wanted to cut Medicare, and was against many of the MAGA policies that Trump is pushing," said Morris. "I think Trump has shown he can leave DeSantis in the dust."

He further said that he believes DeSantis is making a "mistake" by emphasizing everything he's done in Florida.

"He's running for president and the problems a president faces are so much more profound and deep than those that the governor has to handle," said Morris. "Yet he hasn't done anything to talk about his federal policies."

