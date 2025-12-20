Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Respond to Trump by Moving Left

Presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax on Saturday argued that President Donald Trump's political momentum is reshaping both the 2026 midterm landscape and the Democratic Party's direction, saying Democrats increasingly respond to Trump by moving further left.

Appearing on "Saturday Report," Morris addressed a Quinnipiac poll suggesting Democrats could win back control of the U.S. House next year, acknowledging that the president's party often loses seats in midterms.

But Morris noted that Trump is already cutting into Democrats' advantage, describing what he called a "Trump bump" that has narrowed the gap in expectations for House control.

Morris attributed the shift to economic indicators he said are trending in Trump's favor, citing stronger growth and easing inflation and arguing that improving conditions could further tighten the race.

He then pivoted to 2028 talk, including speculation about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., using it as an example of what he sees as a recurring pattern: Democrats, he said, respond to electoral setbacks, and to Trump's success, by drifting toward the party's left flank.

"When the Democrats lose, they move to the left," Morris said. "The better Donald Trump does, the better AOC does, really, because the left is desperate to have somebody to stop Trump and they mistakenly move further to the left."

Morris said those trends reinforce each other, predicting that continued Trump gains would likely fuel more ideological escalation inside the Democratic coalition.

