Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Have 2022 'Success Stories' at Launch

Former President Donald Trump won't only officially announce his 2024 presidential race Tuesday, but he'll surround himself with his "success stories" from the 2022 midterm races, Dick Morris, author of the bestselling "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The Democrats are launching an anti-Trump disinformation campaign saying he lost everything, and he didn't," Morris said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," adding that there are several GOP candidates who would not have won their senatorial races, including J.D. Vance in Ohio, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Markwayn Mullin in Oklahoma, Eric Schmitt in Missouri, Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.

He also said Kari Lake will likely pull out her win for governor in Arizona, once the ballots are counted, and she'll be part of his announcement celebration Tuesday to kick off a "very good, very strong campaign that, as I predicted in my book, will result in his big 2024 comeback."

There has been some calls for Trump to wait until after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Dec. 6 between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, but Morris said he doesn't think that date will make a difference, as he believes Nevada's Senate race, "is in the process of being stolen."

GOP candidate Adam Laxalt, said Morris, has been ahead in every poll for three months, but as votes come in in Nevada that "they didn't know existed," they "always end up being pro-Democrat."

Fewer than 1,000 votes now separate Laxalt and incumbent Democrat Sen Catherine Cortez Masto, and Morris pushed back at suggestions that the elections system in Nevada might simply be "dysfunctional.'

"It's dysfunctional in one direction, which is toward the Democrats," said Morris.

But in Arizona, there remain about 200,00 votes to be counted, which he said will probably be enough to allow Lake to pull out the win.

Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters on Friday lost his race against Arizona Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican Mark Fincham lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes for secretary of state, leaving only Lake's gubernatorial hopes up in the air.

But in any case "Trump has to march to the beat of his own calendar," said Morris. "I think he's just very anxious to launch right now."

