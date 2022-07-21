Dick Morris to Newsmax: WashPost Column on Trump's 2024 Race 'Fake News'

Political strategist and bestselling author Dick Morris Thursday on Newsmax accused The Washington Post of reporting "fake news" with an opinion piece stating it would be better for former President Donald Trump to have several opponents in the 2024 GOP primary than it would for him to be unopposed.

"That is pure fake news and propaganda by the Washington Post," Morris, the host of Newsmax's show "Dick Morris Democracy" and author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That's just [owner] Jeff Bezos trying to gin up a primary against Trump."

He added that in the latest poll by Trump pollster John McLaughlin, "who I trust," the matchup between Trump and his nearest potential contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a wide gap, with 59% backing Trump and 15% for DeSantis.

"That's a 44-point gap," said Morris. "Only a moron runs in the face of a 44-point gap."

Columnist Mark Thiessen wrote in his column for the Post that if there is a divided field with a dozen or more candidates, he will "likely prevail" for the nomination with a plurality of Republican voters.

Thiessen further pointed out that support for a future Trump candidacy has dropped by 29 points in the past nine months.

Meanwhile, Biden's approval rating is continuing to drop, with a new Quinnipiac poll showing that 71% of Americans don't want him to seek reelection.

"I think that the Democrats are realizing that and they're trying to get him not to run in 2024," said Morris. "I think eventually he'll be forced to say that. But let me say, as I say in my book, that path will lead us in a direction that we don't much want to go, that of Hillary Clinton being the Democratic candidate."

He explained that with Biden out, there will be "establishment candidates" like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and California Gov. Gavin Newsom running, and "Bernie Sanders will rocket up to the top of the list" as he did in 2016.

And as a result, "the party will freak out and panic" like in 2016, and will push Hillary Clinton as its candidate and party nominee," said Morris.

