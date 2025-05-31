Dick Morris to Newsmax: Schools Risk Losing Funding Over Trans Athletes

Schools in California would do well to heed President Donald Trump's warnings about losing funding if transgender athletes continue to participate in women's sporting, Trump adviser and author Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I've never understood why the Democratic Party has chosen to stake itself on these grounds of all of the things that they proposed, and some of them are pretty crazy," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count." "This is probably the least popular thing that men should participate in female sports, because it takes feminism, the absolute core of the Democratic agenda, and it flips it."

He added that to protect women's rights to compete, which was a "dearly won right" in the Civil Rights Act passages, "You have to oppose having transgenders in female sports."

Morris also said he agrees with the idea of having three competing divisions: for male, female, and transgender athletes.

"The reason the trans community won't go with that is that there's not going to be much prestige added to it," said Morris. "But this is not just a matter of ego. This is a matter of funding and scholarships for the effort. For women to lose because she's competing against a man is just unconscionable."

Meanwhile, Morris said he thinks Democrats opted to support the transgender issue because during the last election, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris and her campaign "understood that the Black and Latino vote was abandoning them, in particular the Latino vote."

And as they saw that would be "disastrous" for them, "they decided to up the ante in trying to get gays to vote for them," said Morris.

"They decided to go with this issue and also with reproductive rights, as they call it, and this was a totally stupid move," he said. "It was not popular with the American people. And now that they're playing it out in real life."

And now, Morris added, "We're actually seeing men defeating women in women's sports and winning the championship as a woman when they became a woman recently. You can switch political ideologies pretty easily. You can switch parties, but I don't think you can switch genders."

