Dick Morris to Newsmax: Only Trump Can Say 'I Did It Already'

Former President Donald Trump will be the only political candidate to be able to say "four magic words, 'I did it already,'" when he runs in 2024, political strategist Dick Morris, the author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax Saturday.

When any politician says they want to lower high energy prices and inflation, seal the border or more and Democrats argue that those issues can't be solved because they are global trends, "Trump will come back to those four words," said Morris on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"'I did it already,'" Morris said Trump will say. "'I sealed the border. I had $2 gas and prosperity without inflation. I had low crime rates and had all of the stuff that you're now saying can't happen.'"

And Trump, said Morris, is "the only candidate that can say that."

Morris on Saturday also discussed the vote from Senate Republicans this past week blocking legislation for funding for medical care for veterans injured by toxins, including from burn pits overseas. Republicans disagreed on $400 billion in Veterans Administration funding being classified as mandatory, not discretionary, spending.

Morris said there needs to be a coalition to pass such measures, but there are politicians who have their own special interests.

"The genius of Donald Trump, which I point out in 'The Return,' is that he was able to get unanimity in his party around single bullet-point issues," said Morris. "The war, the tax cut, the tariffs on China, the new NAFTA were all single issues where he got unanimous Republican support."

But with the Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, R-Ariz., are "humbling the entire Biden agenda because he can't get them in line," said Morris.

He acknowledged that there are many people who like Trump's policies but not his temperament or personality, but he asks them if they would have liked George Patton to be kinder or gentler.

"It takes a bull in a China shop like Trump to get stuff done in Washington."

But otherwise, "you're just passing one of those Christmas trees and everybody attaches their ornaments, and eventually, it defeats the purpose," said Morris.

